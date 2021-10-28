G20 Leaders Summit in Rome: PM Modi to hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from pandemic, climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that he will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change.

Further he said, "I will be visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of PM Mario Draghi, following which I will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of PM Boris Johnson."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla today said that India will raise issues related to cross-border terrorism, terror financing and terror-related activities having an impact on it and the world at the G20 summit with member countries also slated to discuss ways to build back from COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing reporters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy for G20 summit and to the UK for COP 26 meeting, Shringla said that G20 follows an economics-oriented agenda but India "will not be falling short in raising issue like cross-border terrorism, terror financing and terror-related activities having impact on ourselves and on the world".

"It is important to see policies on corruption, tax evasion, money laundering but we will not be falling short in raising issues related to terrorism," he added.

Over the next few days, I would be in Rome, the Vatican City and Glasgow to attend important multilateral gatherings like the @g20org and @COP26. There would also be various bilateral and community related programmes during this visit.https://t.co/0OXpm1Nhcy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2021

The two-day G20 summit will take place in Rome on October 30 and October 31.

The Foreign Secretary said India has used the G20 platform for steps to bring more tax transparency and curb tax evasions or avoidance, bribery and corruption.

He said there's unanimity in G20 "on building back from the pandemic by focusing on job creation, skill development and it is an important part of the overall discussions and agenda that will be there".

The last summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The last in-person summit was held in 2019 in Osaka.

