From Smart Anti Airfield Weapon to SIG SAUER Assault Rifles: Rajnath-led DAC approves defence acquisitions of Rs 2,290 cr

The Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath on Monday approved proposals for capital acquisitions of Rs 2,290 crore. These include procurement from domestic defence industry as well as foreign vendors.

The acquisitions include various equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces.

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approximate cost of Rs 540 crore.

The Smart Anti Airfield Weapon being procured at an approximate cost of Rs 970 crore will add to the fire power of Navy and Airforce, the Defence Ministry said.

Further, to equip the frontline troops of the Army, the DAC also accorded approval for procurement of SIG SAUER Assault Rifles at a cost of approximate Rs 780 crore.