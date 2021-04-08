From Maharashtra to Odisha: Seven states complain about vaccine shortage amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Here's which states are complaining about vaccine shortage:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state is facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre.

Many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to the shortage of coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, adding the state now has 14 lakh doses which would last just three days.

"We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres, and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses," Tope said.

Staying short of blaming the Centre, the Minister said that the supply has to be speeded up. "Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in the next three days. We've urged for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow," he said.

The Health Minister added that they are working on war footing to increase the number of beds in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and other parts of the state. The state has also demanded the inclusion of people of age group 20-40 years into the vaccination process and they must be vaccinated on priority.

Odisha

Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kisore Das has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting the supply of at least 10 days stock (or 25 lakh doses) of Covishield vaccine to the state immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population.

Das wrote, "Inviting a reference to the subject cited above, you will agree that in order to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential to step up vaccination of vulnerable person. Presently. Odisha is vaccinating about 2.5 lakh persons daily. Due to a shortage of vaccines, we have had to close nearly 700 vaccination centres in the State (out of over 1400 functional sites. only 755 could be mode active today). You will also appreciate that due to its diligent and meticulous management of a valuable vaccine resource, Odisha has achieved a negative vaccine wastage of -0.5 pc i.e a vaccine savings of 0.5 pc."

"As of 7 April (10.00 AM). we have stock of 5.34 lakh doses of Covishield in the State. With this stock, we will be able to continue the vaccination for the next two days. By 9th April, there will be a stock-out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State, This will adversely impact the timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay in vaccination of citizens (45 years and above). This matter has been raised repeatedly by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha with the Ministry of Health Family Welfare," read the letter.

"Therefore, I would like to draw your kind attention to this matter and request you to take the necessary steps for supplying at least 10 days of stock i.e. 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the State immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population," the letter informed.