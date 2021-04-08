PM Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."