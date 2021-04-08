PM Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."
The prime minister also posted a picture of his receiving the jab. PM Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are -- P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1. Prime Minister took his first dose of vaccine on March 1.
India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.
