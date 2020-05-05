From Kingfisher beer to Old Monk: How much your favourite alcohol brands will cost after Kejriwal's 70% corona tax

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards.

Alcohol, which was fairly affordable in the national capital, it appears, will now be costlier than it is in Mumbai. So far, we do not know how long the Kejriwal-led government will have this corona tax imposed.

"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" Kejriwal had said during a video conference on May 3, a day before the relaxations, including the opening of liquor stores, came into effect.

Here are the original prices versus the new prices for alcohol in Delhi. Note, we have only complied the data for popular brands