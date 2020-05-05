From Kingfisher beer to Old Monk: How much your favourite alcohol brands will cost after Kejriwal's 70% corona tax

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards.
Alcohol, which was fairly affordable in the national capital, it appears, will now be costlier than it is in Mumbai. So far, we do not know how long the Kejriwal-led government will have this corona tax imposed.
"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" Kejriwal had said during a video conference on May 3, a day before the relaxations, including the opening of liquor stores, came into effect.
Here are the original prices versus the new prices for alcohol in Delhi. Note, we have only complied the data for popular brands
Earlier, Delhi Excise Commissioner has written to Delhi Police Commissioner stating, "Directions may be conveyed to field functionaries that liquor vends of four government corporations as per list finalised by them in pursuance to order of this department should be allowed to function from 9 AM to 6:30 PM." The announcement came after government revenue has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.
Exasperated by Delhi government's move, Twitterati panned Kejriwal and said that now "smuggling will increase in the capital and people will get liquor from neighbouring states."
However, people didn't seem to mind, and many thronged outside wine stores. A Delhi resident even showered flower petals on people standing outside a booze shop in the Chander Nagar area on Tuesday.
The man showered petals on all those who stood in a queue outside the liquor store and also kept on repeatedly bowing in front of them as a mark of respect. The reason, as he himself stated to those standing was, "You are the economy of our country, the government does not have any money."
