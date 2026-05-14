 From Delhi To West Bengal: List Of States Pushing For Work From Home Culture Following PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal
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From Delhi To West Bengal: List Of States Pushing For Work From Home Culture Following PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia has begun affecting India through rising global energy prices. In response, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and revive the work-from-home culture. Following his appeal, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh advised people to resume WFH.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
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From Delhi To West Bengal: List Of States Pushing For Work From Home Culture Following PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal | pix4free

The US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia had, for some time, not significantly impacted India, but it now appears that its effects are being felt by Indians as well. Amid a surge in global energy prices due to the ongoing crisis in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several appeals to citizens to ensure they are not severely affected. Among them was a request to revive the work-from-home culture.

Following the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, states across India have advised people to resume working from home in order to reduce fuel consumption, thereby lessening the impact of the West Asia crisis. The states advocating WFH include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

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