2 Days A Week WFH, Minimal Use Of Vehicles: Delhi Govt’s Announcement After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal - VIDEO

(Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save fuel amid global tensions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced two days of work from home for government offices, minimal use of vehicles, and other measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

As part of the new measures, all Delhi government employees will work from home for two days a week. The government also said that 50% of official meetings will now be held virtually to reduce travel and fuel consumption.

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The decisions will be effective from May 15. Notably, the Chief Minister has also reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles.

Similarly, private companies and institutions will also be advised to implement work from home for two days a week. This will be an advisory, and the Labour Department will monitor its implementation, the CM said.

The Delhi government further announced that it will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months.

To promote the use of public transport among employees, 58 special buses will be operated across 29 government colonies for government staff.

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made seven appeals to citizens, urging them to reduce fuel consumption, postpone gold purchases for a year, avoid avoidable foreign travel and destination weddings abroad, and use public transport, carpooling, and work-from-home options wherever possible.