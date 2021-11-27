From Cryptocurrency Bill to Farm Laws Repeal Bill, here are key Bills set to be tabled during winter session of Parliament

The Centre has listed 26 bills for the winter session of Parliament, including one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another to regulate cryptocurrencies.

Here is a look at the key Bills set to be tabled during winter session of Parliament:

1. Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

The all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which proposes to repeal the three contentious farm laws enacted by last year, has been listed in the legislative business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced to repeal the three farm laws while requesting the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

2. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill seeks to create a framework for official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Reportedly, it also “seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

3. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is set to be tabled to replace an ordinance promulgated in September. It seeks to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to correct a drafting error.

4. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. The 2003 Act provides for the constitution of a Central Vigilance Commission to conduct inquiries into offences alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

5. The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on November 14, 2021. It seeks to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The 1946 Act provides for the constitution of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of certain offences in any union territory.

6. Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, seeks to amend the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe list of Uttar Pradesh. It is being introduced just a few months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election which is slated to be held early next year.

7. Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the List of Scheduled Tribes of Tripura.

8. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

9. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

10. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021:

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is being tabled to effect amendments in Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 and incidental amendments to Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the context of Union Budget announcement 2021 regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks. Reportedly, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is expected to bring down the minimum government holding in the PSBs from 51 per cent to 26 per cent.

The list of businesses also includes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Other listed bills include the Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021, which seeks to "empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950, who are serving under or attached to his command, for maintaining of discipline and proper discharge of their duties".

The Emigration Bill, 2021, will replace the Emigration Act, 1983 to establish a robust, transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, aims to provide a legislative framework to the NADA for meeting the obligations of India under the convention and the obligations of NADA as a signatory of the WADA Code, as amended from time to time.

The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:45 PM IST