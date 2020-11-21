From Bharat Biotech to Pfizer and Moderna: Latest updates amid race to develop COVID-19 vaccines



Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Closer to home, Bharat Biotech is also making waves as it works to test its vaccine candidate. The third phase human trial for 'Covaxin' is currently underway. The indigenous vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, has received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for initiating the third-phase trial. This trial is being conducted at 21 selected medical institutes across the country.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on Friday. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial. In phase three, two doses would be administered to each volunteer 28 days apart but the follow-up period would extend to 12 months to look at its long term and side-effects. As such, this vaccine is not at present at the top of the leader board.

What is the best option for India?

Global leaders insist that the various companies working on vaccines are not competitors, simply because it would require their collective efforts to immunize the world when it came to COVID-19. However, in an Indian context, several other factors have to be taken into consideration. In the short term, India's vaccine options are limited to the leading candidates, of which the Serum Institute (the Oxford vaccine) has already announced it's intention to make a massive number of doses available to the country.

The decision on procuring the right COVID-19 vaccine depends on multiple factors, including safety, price and ease of deployment. Scientists opine that preventives that can be stored at higher temperatures rather than those developed from mRNA or viral vectors are preferable. That would potentially rule out the three vaccine candidates that have shown over 90% efficiency over the last few days -- Pfizer-BioNtech with 90 per cent efficacy in Phase 3 trial interim results, Sputnik V with 92 per cent and Moderna with 94.5 per cent - raising hopes across the globe that a preventive is on the horizon.

While none of them are protein-based, the one from US biotechnology company Moderna is perhaps the most suitable for Indian conditions because it doesn't need the extreme low temperatures that the others do.

