From airlifting oxygen cylinders to ferrying doctors - IAF joins efforts to combat COVID-19

As India's COVID-19 situation worsens, the country's Defence forces have stepped up to help ferry doctors, facilitate treatment, airlift oxygen and more. The Indian Air Force on Wednesday night shared pictures of their fleet working to transfer supplies to various part of the country. Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the armed forces to leverage their resources and help the civil administrations fight the rising COVID-19 caseload.

"The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid Hospitals and facilities across the country," the Indian Air Force tweeted, sharing pictures.

As per an IANS report that quoted sources, the IAF on Wednesday airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag and Bengaluru for setting up of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) COVID-19 hospital at Delhi. The force has also airlifted oxygen containers of DRDO from Bengaluru for COVID-19 centres at Delhi.