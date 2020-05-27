From 1950 to 2020: Understanding Indo-China relations on Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary

1980: Prime Minister Indira Gandhi approves a plan to deploy forces around LAC; India undertakes infrastructural development in disputed areas. Indian and Chinese troops start patrolling the Samdorong Chu valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

1987: Experts believe another war may break out. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and External Affairs Minister ND Tiwari fly to Beijing to de-escalate the situation. Both nations agree to achieve a "fair and reasonable settlement while seeking a mutually acceptable solution" to the border dispute.

1999: After a near-perfect decade of no conflict, Defence Minister George Fernandes calls China ‘enemy number 1’ after India conducts the nuclear tests at Pokhran.

2003: China officially recognises Indian sovereignty over Sikkim as the two countries move towards resolving their border disputes. Nathula and Jelepla passes are open in 2006 for trade

2007: China denies a visa application from an IAS officer in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that since Arunachal is a territory of China, the IAS officer would not require a visa to ‘visit his own country’

2008: Britain says Tibet is part of China. According to an article in The Economist, although the British Foreign Office's website does not use the word sovereignty, officials at the Foreign Office said "it means that, as far as Britain is concerned, 'Tibet is part of China. Full stop.'

2009: Asian Development Bank recognises Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India and gives India a loan for a development project. India succeeded in securing the loan with the help of the United States and Japan. China expresses displeasure with the Bank.

2013: a three-week standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control is diffused after China withdraws its troops on condition that India rid its bunkers in the area

2017: Sikkim standoff occurs at Doklam, a territory claimed by China and Bhutan, an ally of India. It begins with Chinese troops begin building a road at Doklam. India responds with bulldozers. The stand-off lasts two months till August 28, 2017.

2020: Between April and May 2020, the Sino-India border has witnessed tension in at least four different locations of the line of actual control

What has caused the latest tension?

The latest stand-off in Galwan Valley was caused after the Chinese moved in troops and equipment to stop construction activity by India. However, the Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi says that the construction work is being done well within India’s side of the LAC.

Why hasn’t LAC been demarcated?

India has been proposing an exercise to clarify the Line of Actual Control, but China has rejected this exercise, viewing it as another complication on the on-going boundary negotiations.