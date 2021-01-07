Freight corridors will help in development of new growth centres in India: PM Modi

New Delhi: The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India and will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India. It will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country. It will work as the source of development for many parts of the nation," the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the 306 kilometres long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

PM Modi also flagged off the Double Stack Long Haul container train on electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh during the virtual event. The train is 1.5 kilometre in length.

"Today, new speed is added to our continuous efforts to improve the infrastructure of the country. In the past few days, the country carried out many development works including money transferred to farmers' accounts digitally, the construction of AIIMS in Gujarat's Rajkot, and IIM in Odisha's Sambalpur started. When the start of the year is good then the coming year is bound to be great. We have accomplished all this during our fight with COVID-19," he said.