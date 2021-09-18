Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 18, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 18, 2021:

BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo who had 'quit politics' joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress under national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien today. It can be recalled that on July 31 Supriyo on social media said he will quit politics after he was asked to resign from the minister post and also that if ever he would rejoin politics it would be with the BJP. "I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo told news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained a terror suspect from Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb, four days after the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested six extremists from different parts of India. The latest in the list, identified as Zakir, will be taken to Delhi for further probe into the busted Pakistan-based terror module involving gangster Anees Ibrahim Kaskar, the brother of absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, currently holed up in Pakistan. Of the six terrorists arrested earlier this week in a sensational operation by the Delhi Police, at least two were trained in Pakistan and had allegedly conspired for terror strikes in India.

The CBDT today alleged that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities". It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad. The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

The world heritage site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has been declared the cleanest station of Central Railway in three categories in Central Railway’s annual awards declared on Friday. Under cleanest station category A-1, A and B, CSMT was declared the cleanest station of CR during 66th General Manager Awards function. Bhusaval Division bagged the overall efficiency shield at the awards. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which hit suburban passenger traffic, the iconic station currently handles over 1,000 trains and around two lakh passengers daily.

Three-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor today said there should be a new leadership of the Congress party. "None has spoken a word against Sonia Gandhi, but she herself is saying she wishes to step down and hence a new leadership should take over quickly. "If Rahul Gandhi wishes to take over, it should happen quickly," said Tharoor to the media as he arrived near Ernakulam on a day that saw the party's Punjab unit implode. He said if the Congress has to come back, things should fall in place quickly and should get ready to face the elections and for that it should happen now

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 04:06 PM IST