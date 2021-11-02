Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 2, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 2, 2021:

Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources told news agency ANI on Tuesday. According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai. Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies. Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated".

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was today produced before a special court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following his arrest in a money laundering case. Deshmukh was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who is presiding over the special holiday court, a little after noon. The ED is likely to seek his custody for further questioning. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late Monday night after over 12 hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment. Before producing him in court, the prosecuting agency had taken the NCP leader to the state-run J J Hospital here for a regular medical checkup.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise drugs case, today said that "the drug mafia is trying to frame him and his family in false cases". Wankhede, who has been accused of extortion and forging documents to secure a government job by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, said that a peddler named Salman had earlier tried to frame his family. Reacting to Nawab Malik's allegations, Wankhede said, "As far as my expensive clothes is concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things." Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has accused the latter of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations, saying it gives a new hope, a new confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries. PM Modi was joined by his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The launch event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The launch of 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' gives a new hope, a new confidence," Modi said, adding that the initiative gives the satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 109 points today due to losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95. Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Maruti, NTPC, Titan, SBI and L&T were among the gainers.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:24 PM IST