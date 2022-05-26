Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022:

Yasin Malik won't be given any work in Tihar, will be alone in his cell

Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik, who wanted Jammu and Kashmir to be a 'separate' territory, will now spend the rest of his life, all alone, 'separated' from the rest of the world at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison. Malik, 56, was sentenced to life on Wednesday by a special NIA court in Delhi. During the previous hearing, Malik told the Court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. He may not even challenge the sentencing in higher courts as he has himself pleaded guilty which means by all means, Malik will spend the rest of his life in Jail. But the catch is, Malik will not be just separated from the outside world, he is even kept alone inside the prison, away from nearly 13,000 prisoners.

Bureaucrat walks dog in Delhi stadium; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intervenes

Following a news report earlier today by The Indian Express, which detailed how athletes are asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly ordered that all government run sports facilities should stay open till 10 pm. The announcement comes from a tweet by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Athletes had been complaining about the early closure but now will be able to train till 10 pm.

Sidhu's special jail diet: Lactose-free milk, chia seeds and more

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Patiala jail for a road rage case, has been recommended a diet chart considering his medical condition. The special diet has been prescribed after an analysis of his health. Sidhu had earlier moved an application before the court of Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday, the day he surrendered in the 34-year-old case, seeking permission for a special diet to be made available to him from home given his health complications.

Jayant Chaudhary to file nomination for Rajya Sabha as joint candidate of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on Thursday declared ally Jayant Chaudhary as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls. Chaudhary will be the joint Rajya Sabha candidate of SP and RLD. He is the third candidate of the SP alliance after Kapil Sibal (independent) and Javed Ali Khan filed their nominations yesterday. Congress veteran Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said he has resigned from the party in a dramatic announcement to give yet another jolt to the electorally battered party and filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh.

Late buying propels Sensex to end above 54k; banking, IT & metals led upsurge

The bourses closed on a positive not after three days of losing streak aided by buying in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid mostly positive trends in global equities. On a monthly expiry day index, the Sensex was up 503.27 points or 0.94 percent at 54,252.53. The Nifty was up 144.40 points or 0.90 percent at 16,170.20. About 1,712 shares have advanced, 1509 shares declined, and 126 shares are unchanged. Bank Nifty closed the session at 35094.90 level with a gain of 755.40 points. VIX closed at 22.57 down by 10.72 percent. 37 stocks out of NIFTY 50 closed in green which suggest broad-based buying.