Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in city to stay open till 10 pm: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Following a news report earlier today by The Indian Express, which detailed how athletes are asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly ordered that all government run sports facilities should stay open till 10 pm.
The announcement comes from a tweet by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Athletes had been complaining about the early closure but now will be able to train till 10 pm.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)