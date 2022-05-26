e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in city to stay open till 10 pm: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Thyagraj Stadium was earlier being closed by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog at 7.30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Following a news report earlier today by The Indian Express, which detailed how athletes are asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly ordered that all government run sports facilities should stay open till 10 pm.

The announcement comes from a tweet by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Athletes had been complaining about the early closure but now will be able to train till 10 pm.

Athletes asked to empty stadium so IAS officer can walk dog
article-image

