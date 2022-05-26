Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in city to stay open till 10 pm: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Following a news report earlier today by The Indian Express, which detailed how athletes are asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly ordered that all government run sports facilities should stay open till 10 pm.

The announcement comes from a tweet by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm pic.twitter.com/LG7ucovFbZ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 26, 2022

Athletes had been complaining about the early closure but now will be able to train till 10 pm.

