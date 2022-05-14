Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 14, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 14, 2022:

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to official notification. However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13. "The export policy of wheat is prohibited with immediate effect," the DGFT said. It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

A day after a massive building fire in outer Delhi's Mundka claimed 27 lives, frantic relatives were still searching for their loved ones as police said 29 people were unaccounted for. According to the fire department, the death toll could rise up to 30 as charred remains were found in the building during cooling operations todayy morning. Twelve injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. They said the four-storey building, which did not have a fire safety certificate, had a single entry and exit point which could have been the reason for the high number of casualties. "The building had a single escape route which is why there were so many casualties. Twenty-seven people have died," Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. Garg said it is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire.

"Good luck and goodbye Congress", former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said today while announcing his decision to quit the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities. The disgruntled leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement. "It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and goodbye Congress," Jakhar said while announcing his decision to part ways with the Congress party. The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11. However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

Independent lawmakers Navneet and Ravi Rana today recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the Hanuman temple in New Delhi and claimed to have prayed for removal of the "biggest danger looming over Maharashtra in the form of Shiv Sena". Dressed in a saffron sari and accompanied by her husband and scores of supporters, Navneet Rana, the independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati, walked on foot from her North Avenue residence to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers. "Uddhav Thackeray is the biggest danger looming over Maharashtra. I have come to offer prayers to rid Maharashtra of this danger," Navneet told reporters outside the temple. The temple visit comes on a day when Thackeray is scheduled to address a massive rally in Mumbai.

Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced today that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula. The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held in Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday. The transition of power marks only the third time this US-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971. WAM described the vote as unanimous among the rulers of the country's sheikhdoms, which also includes the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:23 PM IST