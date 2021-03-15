Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 15, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 15, 2021:

Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, arrested in connection with the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, was suspended from service today. Vaze has been suspended barely eight months after he returned to the police service after his suspension of almost 16 years. He was suspended and subsequently arrested in 2004, in the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khwaja Younus. Vaze was reinstated in June 2020 after the state government stated that they required all available officers on board amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court commenced hearing today on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the reservation quota at 50 per cent, require a re-look by a larger bench. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, gave a week's time to all the states to submit their brief note of submissions after some of them sought time. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for petitioners who opened the arguments on the question of reference to a larger bench, said there was no need to revisit the Indira Sawhney verdict.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of public sector banks and "retrograde banking reforms". It has claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks are participating in the strike. Meanwhile, banking services in Maharashtra were also affected today as around 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan today. Bumrah shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date (March 15) as one the happiest days of their lives. "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 397 points today, tracking losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid weak macroeconomic cues. After gyrating 1,035.71 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395.08. The broader NSE Nifty finished 101.45 points or 0.67 per cent down at 14,929.50.

(With input from agencies)