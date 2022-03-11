Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 11, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 9, 2022:

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments, today presented an annual budget for 2022-23 with a revenue deficit of Rs 24,353 crore. Pawar has estimated revenue receipts of Rs. 4,03,427 crores against the revenue expenditure Rs. 4,27,780 crore. A provision of Rs 13,340 crore is made under the district plan, Rs 1,50,000 crore for the annual plan. Meanwhile, Rs 12,230 crore was made for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Rs 11,199 crore for Tribal Sub Plan. The finance minister has spelt out Panchasutri of development (five-point development) with an outlay of Rs 1,15, 215 crore. The 5 elements of Panchasutri - Agriculture, Health, Human resources, Transport and Industry. Rs 4 lakh crore will be provided for this programme in the next three years.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today expressed confidence that his party will return to the helm in Maharashtra with full majority after the 2024 assembly polls as the state is "destined to see change of power". On the assembly poll results in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa - where the BJP retained power, Fadnavis said "Modi magic" turned the much-hyped anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency. When asked about the BJP's next goal, Fadnavis said, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the target for us now. We want to rescue the civic body from the clutches of corruption." The Mumbai civic body is currently ruled by the Shiv Sena.

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector today, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said. The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said. The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told news agency PTI. The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.

A day after the BJP's emphatic win in assembly elections in four states, poll strategist Prashant Kishor today said the results will not have any bearing on the next Lok Sabha elections as the "battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections". Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party's win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general elections as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017. "Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don't fall or be part of this false narrative." Kishor said on Twitter.

Rising for the fourth straight day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled marginally higher after a choppy session today, tracking mixed global trends amid uncertainties on the geopolitical front. The BSE Sensex opened weak and declined 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals. But within minutes, it pared all its losses and jumped 369.56 points to 55,833.95. Facing volatility, the index finally settled at 55,550.30, higher by 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,630.45.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:16 PM IST