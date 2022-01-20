Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 20, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 20, 2022:

UP Elections 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law, face of Congress's 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign join BJP

Ahead of the assembly elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Priyanka Maurya, was the face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

FPJ Legal | 'Reservation is not at odds with merit': SC upholds OBC quota in medical courses

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Central government to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent to economically weaker sections (EWS) in All India quota (AIQ) seats in medical courses, saying that reservation is not at odds with the merit, rather furthers its distributive impact. A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "Competitive exams do not reflect economic social advantage which is accrued to some classes. Merit should be socially contextualised." Pronouncing detailed reasons for its decision, the top court said, "Reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers it's distributive impact."

Nation exists from us, we exist from the nation, says PM Modi after inaugurating launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'. While delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore', PM Modi said that the progress of the people lies in the progress of the nation itself. "Today crores of Indians are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our dreams and the country's dreams are not different. Our personal and country's achievements are not different. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation," he said.

UP Elections 2022: Villagers chase away BJP MLA Vikram Saini, raise slogans against him; WATCH

BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue. The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednesday as part of election campaigning. In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest. He later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol.

Markets retreat sharply amid mixed Asian cues; Sensex crashes over 2,000 points in 3 days to end below 60k

The stock markets were in a sea of red at the close of trading session on January 20 as key indices crashed for the 3rd straight session. At close, the Sensex was down 634.20 points or 1.06 percent at 59,464.62. The broader Nifty was down 181.40 points or 1.01 percent at 17,757. About 1,593 shares have advanced, 1606 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged. Among major losers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, Divis Lab and Bajaj Auto. The stocks that gained included Power Grid Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Britannia Industries.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:14 PM IST