UP Elections 2022: Villagers chase away BJP MLA Vikram Saini, raise slogans against him; WATCH

Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue.

The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednesday as part of election campaigning.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest.

He later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol.

Vikram Saini has been known to make inflammatory statements. In 2019, he threatened to "bomb" those who felt unsafe in India. A year before that, he had said, "Our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for Hindus". He has also threatened to "break the limbs of those who kill cows".

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST