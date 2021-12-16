Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 16, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 16, 2021:

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at Modi government for sidelining Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations held in Delhi at National War Memorial. Addressing a rally in Dehradun, the Wayanad MP said "Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this govt is afraid of the truth." With this rally, Rahul launched his party's election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country.

The Supreme Court today allowed the resumption of bullock cart race in Maharashtra, which has been prohibited in the state since 2017. The apex court observed that validity of the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the rules framed by Maharashtra, which provided for bullock cart race in the state, would operate during the pendency of the petitions as the entire matter has been referred to a constitution bench. A three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar noted that no interim relief was granted earlier by the top court on the petitions challenging the validity of similar state amendment of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where such races are going on. The apex court was hearing an application filed by the Maharashtra government which had sought that ban on bullock cart race in the state should be lifted as the same is going on in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Urging farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said there is a need to take agriculture out of the chemical laboratory and connect it with the nature's lab. Modi, in his virtual address at the National Conclave on Natural Farming held at Anand, also expressed concern over the issue of stubble burning, saying the practice would actually harm the productivity of the agricultural land. He said time has now come to "correct the mistakes" that have become part of farming. He stressed the need to find alternatives of chemical fertilizers and pesticides saying the high cost of import shoots up the cost of farming and in turn increases the prices of farm produce for the common man.

Amid the Omicron threat in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started night vaccination for eligible citizens, from Monday. The initiative is being undertaken to improve the vaccination pace in the city and especially to increase the uptake of the second dose. The BMC will have a mobile team or vaccination centre operational in all wards across the city from 6 pm to 10 pm. All wards will have at least one night vaccination centre, officials said. They will primarily be set up in crowded places like railway stations, slums, etc and in areas where a large number of people are unvaccinated. In addition to this, a special immunisation session will be organised in the area where where vaccination rates are low.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 113 points higher today, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a positive trend overseas. The 30-share index advanced 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 57,901.14. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

