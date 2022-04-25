Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 25, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 25, 2022:

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray today said that a delegation of the state government will hold a meeting with the Central Government to discuss the issue of loudspeakers. Thackeray informed that the decision was taken in the all-party meeting which was called by state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the backdrop of increasing communal tensions in the state. The Home Minister demanded Centre to make a national-level policy regarding loudspeakers which can be followed throughout the country. "It's government's responsibility to maintain law & order. Police will take action if somebody violates it. If Centre makes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet Centre and discuss this," Dilip Walse Patil said.

The Congress today announced that an "Empowered Action Group-2024" will be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and a 'Chintan Shivir' will be organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13-15 to deliberate on organisational restructuring and other issues to strengthen the party. Asked if there was any decision on poll strategist Prashant Kishor's induction into the party, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala did not give a direct reply, saying the Empowered Action Group-2024 will be formed and it will be known who all will be part of it. Speaking to reporters outside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, Surjewala said the party president received a report from the eight-member group constituted by her on April 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today agreed to launch an EU-India trade and technology council to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security in the wake of rapid geopolitical changes. The decision was taken during talks between Modi and von der Leyen. The European Union said the strategic coordination mechanism will allow both partners to tackle challenges "at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields." It said both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement.

Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was granted bail today by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions, details of which are awaited. Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail after the hearing, and his lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond. Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God". The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded to a three-day police custody on April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.

5. Sensex slumps 617 pts; Nifty falls below 17,000

Benchmark indices tumbled for the second day in a row today, with the Sensex tanking 617.26 points following heavy selling in market major Reliance Industries and negative global cues. Unabated foreign fund outflows added to the weak sentiment. The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87. The broader NSE Nifty declined 218 points or 1.27 per cent to 16,953.95.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:14 PM IST