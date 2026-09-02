FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Retd Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Is Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust CEO'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Retd Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Appointed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO

He has previously served as the Chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command. (Read more...)

2. Nepal PM Balen Shah Thanks India, China For Flood Aid After Minister’s ‘Climate Compensation’ Demand

Speaking in Parliament, Shah said technicians from both nations conducted reconnaissance, including aerial surveys, from the first day to assess damage and accessibility. (Read more...)

Nepal PM Balen Shah | File

3. Disha Salian Death Case: '100% Hope Truth Will Come Out,' Says Father Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager After Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe

Calling it a nearly six-year fight, Satish said he would not cry until an FIR was registered. The court directed CBI to record his statement, register an FIR and examine all circumstances surrounding Disha's death. (Read more...)

Disha Salian Death Case: '100% Hope Truth Will Come Out,' Says Father Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager After Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe | File

4. Sridhar Vembu Explains Why India Must Conserve Forex Despite 7.8% GDP Growth

He said rapidly growing economies require higher imports of energy and technology, making forex management essential. (Read more...)