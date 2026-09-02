Retd Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Appointed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO

Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Trust strengthens administration

Mishra, who previously served as the Chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command, took charge of the command in January 2025. His appointment comes as the temple trust seeks to strengthen its administrative functioning following allegations of donation theft that had raised concerns over the management of funds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had invited applications for the CEO’s post in July this year. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the temple committee said the search committee constituted to select the Trust’s first CEO had shortlisted three candidates and submitted their names to the Trust. Mishra was subsequently selected for the position.

Mishra's IAF career

According to the Defence Ministry, Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune; Air Force Test Pilots School, Bengaluru; Air Command and Staff College in the US; and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Read Also Why Bureaucrats Are Queuing Up For The Ram Mandir CEO’s Post

A Fighter Combat Leader, Mishra has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience. During his 38-year career, he has held several key command and staff positions, including commanding a fighter squadron, serving as Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, and heading two frontline air bases.

He has also served in senior positions at Air Headquarters and the Integrated Defence Staff.