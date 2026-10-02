FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India Shines At Asian Games In Japan, Milind Deora Seeks Ashoka Chakra For Captain Smit'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:
1. ECI Debunks 'Fake Allegations' Amid SIR Row, Says '13 Crore Voter Deletion Claim Misleading'
The Election Commission said claims that 13 crore voters were deleted under SIR are misleading, explaining the figure covers electors classified as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate at the draft stage. (Read more...)
Election Commission of India (ECI) |
2. Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Powers Past South Korea’s Kim Min-Seong To Seal India’s Third Boxing Gold Of The Day | Watch
India enjoyed a golden Friday at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain won boxing golds. (Read more...)
3. CJP Protest: Javed Akhtar questions if Shivaji Park residents will also express noise concerns about political rallies
The Shivaji Park area in Dadar was declared a silence zone in 2010 on account of the schools, hospitals and residences in the area.
4. ‘Son Of Mumbai’: Milind Deora Seeks Ashoka Chakra For Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar
Machchhar was attacked and seriously injured inside the cockpit after his co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. (Read more...)
5. Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Atishi, Sanjay Jha, Students Among 500 Detained At Jantar Mantar - VIDEO
Meanwhile, several mobile internet users in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar reportedly received messages informing them that internet services had been suspended in the area “as per government instruction”. (Read more...)