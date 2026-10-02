‘Son Of Mumbai’: Milind Deora Urges Ashoka Chakra For Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for displaying “extraordinary courage when it mattered most”.

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Sharing a copy of his October 2 letter on X, Deora said he had made the request as a Mumbai MP and on behalf of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena.

“As an MP from Mumbai & on behalf of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena, I have written to PM Narendra Modi ji requesting that flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar be considered for the Ashok Chakra. A son of Mumbai who showed extraordinary courage when it mattered most,” Deora said.

Deora recalls flydubai incident

In his letter, Deora recalled the incident involving the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, saying Machchhar's “extraordinary courage and presence of mind” helped save the lives of all 174 passengers on board.

According to the letter, Machchhar was attacked and seriously injured inside the cockpit after his co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite sustaining grave injuries, the Mumbai-born pilot continued to act, eventually managing to open the cockpit door and creating an opportunity for passengers and crew members to intervene.

Deora said Machchhar's actions went “far beyond the responsibilities of his profession”, as he put the lives of others before his own despite being seriously wounded.

Public calls for Ashoka Chakra

Highlighting Machchhar's Mumbai roots, Deora said there was a “deep sense of pride” among Mumbaikars, particularly residents of his neighbourhood, over his actions. He also pointed out that there had been public calls for the pilot to be considered for the Ashoka Chakra.

The Shiv Sena MP noted that the Ashoka Chakra can be awarded to civilians and recognises acts of “most conspicuous bravery”, daring, pre-eminent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy.

Deora said formally recognising Machchhar's actions would send a message that courage is not confined to the battlefield or a particular profession.

“I believe that formally recognising such an act would carry significance far beyond the honour bestowed upon one individual,” he wrote, urging the government to give Machchhar's case due consideration.