Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Atishi, Sanjay Jha, Students Among 500 Detained At Jantar Mantar - VIDEO

Over 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Anurag Dhanda, Atishi and Sanjay Singh during a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar on Friday. AAP has claimed that former Delhi CM Atishi, its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha were arrested by the Delhi Police after they reached Jantar Mantar to participate in a protest against Gyanesh Kumar.

“Despite the peaceful protest, Delhi Police arrested MLA Sanjeev Jha and Saurabh,” the AAP said in a post on X, appealing to people to join the demonstration peacefully. The party said the movement would continue.

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Bharadwaj also claimed in a separate post that more than 500 people had gathered at the protest site ahead of the scheduled demonstration.

Internet services reportedly suspended

Meanwhile, several mobile internet users in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar reportedly received messages informing them that internet services had been suspended in the area “as per government instruction”.

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The developments came as Delhi and Mumbai braced for major protests on Friday over demands concerning the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Several student associations have announced separate demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to launch its nationwide agitation from Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

CJP alleges barricades installed

Earlier in the day, the CJP accused the Delhi Police of installing barricades to prevent protesters from participating in the agitation. “Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed,” the party said in a post on X.

The CJP has listed three major demands, the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and criminal proceedings against him; a freeze on the SIR, restoration of the January 2025 voter list and an independent inquiry; and repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission, followed by enactment of a transparent law involving civil society.