FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: Traffic Returns To Normal On Thane's Ghodbunder Road, UAE Honours Captain Smit Machchar; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Traffic Returns To Normal On Thane's Ghodbunder Road After Thousands Left Stranded For 7 Hours Amid Protest Over Pradeep Purnekar’s Murder.

Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanding immediate arrests blocked the highway near Manpada and burned tyres, leaving commuters stranded overnight. Congestion had spread towards Kapurbawdi. (Read more...)

The traffic on #GhodbunderRoad cleared after seven hours of disturbance and agony for thousands of commuters.Visuals taken at 7.30 am on Wednesday.#Thane #TrafficAlert @fpjindia https://t.co/KvnWKEe2we — Kiran D Tare (@kirantare) October 28, 2026

2. Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional At Jio Platforms IPO Listing, Isha And Anant Ambani's Heartfelt Speeches Steal The Show

The billionaire industrialist was seen wiping tears from his eyes as his children spoke about their grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani's vision, Jio's remarkable growth and the responsibility of serving millions of Indians. (Read more...)

3. UAE Honours Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar With First-Class Order Of Zayed II For Bravery During Mid-Air Attack On Flight FZ1073 | Video

The UAE recognised the courage and efforts of the captain and crew to protect passengers during a serious in-flight terror incident. The honor was presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. (Read More...)

UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. The honours were presented by Hamdan bin Mohammed, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 27, 2026

4. India Invites Pakistan, 9 Other SCO Members To First Civilisational Dialogue Forum In New Delhi From November 20-22

Announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the initiative aims to strengthen cultural ties and mutual understanding among member countries. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai: 18 Per Cent Of Vehicles Inspected Across MMR Violate Norms; RTOs Penalise 5,821 Vehicles, Impose ₹6.20 Crore In Fines In 15 Days

Maharashtra RTOs have imposed Rs 6.20 crore in fines and recovered Rs 1.92 crore. The checks target PUC and fitness certificates, permits, uncovered construction loads and overloading. (Read more...)