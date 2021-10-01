FPJ Legal: Supreme Court to hear Kisan Mahapanchayat plea today to allow 'satyagraha' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Farmers' group Kisan Mahapanchayat has moved Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow it to stage peaceful and non-violent 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

It sought direction to the Central Government, Lieutenant Governor and Commissioner of Delhi Police to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar for organising 'Satyagraha' and to not stop them from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

The petition is listed today for hearing before a Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Denying the permission of holding peaceful, unarmed and non-violent Satyagraha at the designated place at Jantar Mantar is in violation of the basic democratic rights enunciated as fundamental rights under the Constitution of India, said Kisan Mahapanchayat.

It said that the action of authorities is "discriminatory and arbitrary" as permission to protest has been granted to another farmer body, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, while denying them to organise staggered Satyagrah.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat is a body of agricultural community and farmers which is protesting against the three farm laws.

The plea was filed even as the Supreme Court questioned farmers for blocking the highways connecting Delhi to the neighbouring states, as per a news9 report.

The top court allowed the Centre to file a formal application to make farmers' unions party to the plea seeking opening of road blockade at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

On August 23, the top court had said that the Centre and Delhi's neighbouring states should find a solution to road blockades on the national capital's borders.

It had asked the Centre why the government can't find a solution to this problem. The court said even though farmers have the right to protest but at the designated places and due to the protests, inflow and outflow of traffic cannot be disrupted.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:19 PM IST