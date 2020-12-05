FPJ Fact Check: Is there a 'Bharat Bandh' called by agitating farmers on December 5?

Over the last two days, as the farmer protests continue unabated, there had been many calls for a strike. It has now been more than 10 days since protesting farmers converged at the national capital, facing down water cannons, tear gas and other efforts to deter them. Today will also see the government and the representatives of several farm groups engage in a second round of talks. After lengthy talks on December 3, the farmers had said that while the government was willing to amend the recent farm laws, they wanted it repealed in its entirety.
Claim: There is a Bharat Bandh on Saturday, December 5
The calls for a strike on December 5 began on social media, quickly becoming a trending hashtag. "The Narendra Modi government at the Centre invests time to sign various agreements with Adani-Ambani. Then why is there a delay in coming to an agreement when it comes to the demands of the farmers? On December 5, nationwide Bharat Bandh is announced," tweeted Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena on Thursday evening. Many others had taken up the call to action, stating that they supported farmers.
Facts: A Bharat Bandh has been announced, but it is not on December 5
Beyond the Twitter outrage however, there had not been much by way of support, and this trend was eventually replaced as the protesting farmers put forth an actual date for a strike in the next week. To reiterate, there is no Bharat Bandh on December 5, at least in any context pertaining to farmers. There are however wholly unrelated agitations that are likely to take place in Karnataka today.
Farmers have now given a call for a Bharat bandh on December 8. "One-day Bharat Bandh has been called on December 8 to protest against the three farm laws. Tomorrow, we will attend the meeting called by the government," news agency ANI quoted farmer leader Rakesh Tikat as saying on Friday night.
This new call to action has also replaced the old trend on social media as of Saturday morning. Twitter is now calling for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, echoing the protesting farm groups.
"No Bharat Bandh on December 5; @TribalArmy to Support Nationwide Strike Called by Farmers' Union on December 8," the Tribal Army chief who had given impetus to the original trend clarified on Saturday morning.
Conclusion:
A Bharat Bandh is likely to take place on December 8. Farm groups have not called a Bharat Bandh, and normal life will not be disrupted by people protesting in solidarity with the farmers today.
