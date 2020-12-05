FPJ Fact Check: Is there a 'Bharat Bandh' called by agitating farmers on December 5?

Over the last two days, as the farmer protests continue unabated, there had been many calls for a strike. It has now been more than 10 days since protesting farmers converged at the national capital, facing down water cannons, tear gas and other efforts to deter them. Today will also see the government and the representatives of several farm groups engage in a second round of talks. After lengthy talks on December 3, the farmers had said that while the government was willing to amend the recent farm laws, they wanted it repealed in its entirety.

Claim: There is a Bharat Bandh on Saturday, December 5

The calls for a strike on December 5 began on social media, quickly becoming a trending hashtag. "The Narendra Modi government at the Centre invests time to sign various agreements with Adani-Ambani. Then why is there a delay in coming to an agreement when it comes to the demands of the farmers? On December 5, nationwide Bharat Bandh is announced," tweeted Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena on Thursday evening. Many others had taken up the call to action, stating that they supported farmers.