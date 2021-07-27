FPJ Explains: What is Assam-Mizoram border dispute? All you need to know about unresolved row which has its origin during British rule

A 164.6 km long border that runs between states - Assam and Mizoram has again become a focal point after a heated clash broke out at the border on July 26, that resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel. Both the state's claim land on the border between Cachar in Assam and Kolasib in Mizoram. In October last year, residents of Assam and Mizoram had clashed twice over the territory, leaving a dozen injured. In the recent years, several instances of violence have been reported in the region for many reasons.

Entangled with conflicts and disputes, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram did not arise in 1987 when Mizoram got its present identity but it dates back to British colonialrule in the 19th century.

History of the Border Demarcation:

In 1875, the British administration had issued a notification which for the first time stipulated a demarcation between the Cachar plains (currently in Assam) and Lushai Hills, which later came to be known as Mizoram.

But in 1933, the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur was demarcated. It said the Manipur boundary began from the trijunction of Lushai Hills, Cachar district of Assam and Manipur state. The Mizoramis do not accept this demarcation, and point to the 1875 boundary which was drawn in consultation with their chiefs.

Since then, Mizoram claims that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, which is derived from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873. However, Assam government follows the 1933 demarcation, and that is the point of conflict.

Mizoram argues that the 1933 demarcation notification was issued without any consultation with the Mizo society. Accusing each other of encroachment, both the states now claim land on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district.