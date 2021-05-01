FPJ Exclusive| West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya predicts victory for saffron party, says 'will comfortably make govt'

Here are excerpts from the interview

How confident are you that BJP will form government in West Bengal?

Vijayvargiya: BJP has been welcomed by everyone in the state. The TMC didn't do anything for the last 10 years. We will comfortably form the government in West Bengal.

What will be the first work that the BJP government will start with in West Bengal if it comes in power?

Vijayvargiya: First work is to transform Kolkata into a business capital as Mumbai. We will set up several financial institutes in Kolkata so that it can also be a financial capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the manifesto that if voted to power BJP will make Kolkata ‘City of future’ from ‘city of Joy’. How?

Vijayvargiya: We have several plans and projects for Kolkata alone. We will make a proper traffic system, build several parking buildings so that the roads and transportation can be smooth. With the help of people, we will start the ‘Swachhta Mission’ to ensure cleanliness in Kolkata and West Bengal. We will first make Kolkata a‘ clean city’. We will revamp the Hooghly river banks. There are many other plans too. For the last 10 years, there is not a single industry in West Bengal. We will mostly focus on doing industrialization and business in West Bengal.