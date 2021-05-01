FPJ Exclusive| West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya predicts victory for saffron party, says 'will comfortably make govt'

Kolkata: A day before the poll results, BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the saffron party will comfortably make the government in the state.
In conversation with The Free Press Journal's Aritra Singha, Vijayvargiya spoke about BJP's plan if it comes in power, CM candidate of the party, leaders involved in scams and more.
Here are excerpts from the interview
How confident are you that BJP will form government in West Bengal?
Vijayvargiya: BJP has been welcomed by everyone in the state. The TMC didn't do anything for the last 10 years. We will comfortably form the government in West Bengal.
What will be the first work that the BJP government will start with in West Bengal if it comes in power?
Vijayvargiya: First work is to transform Kolkata into a business capital as Mumbai. We will set up several financial institutes in Kolkata so that it can also be a financial capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the manifesto that if voted to power BJP will make Kolkata ‘City of future’ from ‘city of Joy’. How?
Vijayvargiya: We have several plans and projects for Kolkata alone. We will make a proper traffic system, build several parking buildings so that the roads and transportation can be smooth. With the help of people, we will start the ‘Swachhta Mission’ to ensure cleanliness in Kolkata and West Bengal. We will first make Kolkata a‘ clean city’. We will revamp the Hooghly river banks. There are many other plans too. For the last 10 years, there is not a single industry in West Bengal. We will mostly focus on doing industrialization and business in West Bengal.
All the central and state leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that those connected with alleged scams will be punished if BJP comes to power.
Vijayvargiya: BJP doesn’t believe in vindictive politics. So even after coming to power, we won’t be vindictive towards any political parties but yes those who have looted and cheated the poor people of West Bengal will be punished. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had been protecting them but now even she can’t protect them.
What are BJPs specific plans regarding cabinet ministers?
Vijayvargiya: We will be covering all the zones. We have planned to keep ministers from even those sections that have been neglected so far. From Matuas to Dalits to Rajbangsi, we will keep everyone in the cabinet. Through this, we can ensure the upliftment of all the people of West Bengal.
Who is the probable Chief Minister face as recently a meeting was held in the national capital?
Vijayvargiya: We have not decided that and the MLAs of our party will decide. There are some names but the final decision will be taken by the MLAs soon.
The TMC government is asking for more vaccines from the BJP led central government as they say that due to a shortage of vaccines all couldn’t be vaccinated. What's your take on this?
Vijayvargiya: The Mamata Banerjee government failed in managing the pandemic just like the TMC government failed to tackle the Amphan cyclone. After coming to power we will vaccinate everyone and equal vaccines have already been sent even to West Bengal.
Will the BJP government impose another complete lockdown in West Bengal to break the chain of the virus?
Vijayvargiya: After talking to the common people of the state, the BJP government will decide about the lockdown. BJP believes in benefit and upliftment of the common people and doesn’t really dump decisions on anyone.
