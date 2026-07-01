FPJ Exclusive: SIT Finds Management Failures & Administrative Lapses In Ram Temple Trust Probe; No Clean Chit To Officials | X/ @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the Ram Temple management has found evidence of administrative lapses and supervisory failures and has not given a clean chit to any office bearer, employee or person associated with the temple’s functioning, sources said.

A senior SIT official told this reporter that the investigation agency has flagged the roles of senior trust functionaries, including General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and construction aide Gopal Rao, while investigations into allegations of commission and irregular land transactions are still under way.

“We have not given a clean chit to any senior official. We have interrogated Champat Rai and have issued notices to 80 Ram Mandir Trust office bearers, including Anil Mishra. We have found a money trail,” the official said. Investigators have already recorded statements from several witnesses and are collecting documentary evidence. Gopal Rao, against whom multiple allegations have surfaced, also remains under the scanner. “The SIT is separately investigating allegations that trustee Anil Mishra sought a 40% commission in certain dealings. Allegations of irregularities in land purchases and sales involving Champat Rai are also under scrutiny, as one of Rai's close aides purchased a large chunk of land and sold it the same day at an exorbitant rate,” the official said.

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The SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 23 and made a series of recommendations, including the registration of an FIR. Acting on the report, police subsequently registered a case.

The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings is being carried out by the Circle Officer, Ayodhya, along with a dedicated team. Investigators are examining the bank accounts of the suspects and scrutinising the role of every employee involved in counting the donations.

Officials said the final report is expected to clearly establish individual accountability and determine the nature of action to be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and former MP OP Singh said the issue goes beyond an ordinary theft case and has become a test of public faith.

“The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not merely a religious site. It is a symbol of the faith, trust and cultural consciousness of millions of Indians. Allegations of irregularities and theft of donations offered by devotees are not just criminal incident but a test of public confidence,” Singh said.

He said that with an FIR now registered, the key question is not merely who stole the money but how the investigation should be conducted to establish the truth, punish those responsible and restore the faith of millions of devotees.

Since the consecration ceremony in January 2024, Ayodhya has witnessed an unprecedented influx of pilgrims. Public estimates suggest that the number of devotees visiting the temple has already run into several crore. During the 2025 Maha Kumbh, official figures showed that around 65 crore pilgrims took a holy dip in Prayagraj, and a substantial number are believed to have also visited Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla.

Experts say that if even a modest amount was donated by each pilgrim, the cumulative donations could potentially run into thousands of crore rupees, although the actual figures can only be established through official records.

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Singh said the scale of donations means the case cannot be treated as a routine theft.

“This is fundamentally an economic offence,” he said, arguing that financial crimes often involve attempts to conceal money through bank accounts, investments, benami assets and other channels.

He said investigators should follow the principle of “Follow the Money” by scientifically examining every stage of the donation process, including the source of funds, collection, counting, banking, accounting and eventual utilisation.

“Where money has disappeared, there will invariably be some financial, documentary or digital trail,” he said.

The former police chief also questioned whether an effective standard operating procedure was in place to manage the enormous flow of donations. He pointed out that major religious institutions around the world use digital accounting systems, high-quality CCTV surveillance, artificial intelligencebased monitoring, electronic access controls, automated currency counting machines and real-time audit systems.