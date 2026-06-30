Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Case: Probe Reaches Bank Of Baroda As Police Expand Investigation

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has expanded, with the Ayodhya Police now serving a notice to a local branch of Bank of Baroda, where the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust maintains one of its accounts, NDTV reported

According to officials as quoted by NDTV, the move is part of the ongoing probe into the alleged siphoning of temple donations following the arrest of eight people, including six employees associated with the Trust.

Police Serve Notice to Bank of Baroda

The NDTV report also mentioned that the investigators have sought information from the Bank of Baroda branch used by the Trust for receiving a portion of its online donations.

According to the NDTV report, around 10-15 per cent of the temple's online offerings are deposited directly into this account. These transactions are made digitally, with no cash handling involved.

Officials clarified that Bank of Baroda employees are not involved in counting donations or managing the Trust's finances.

SBI Remains Trust's Primary Banking Partner

The bulk of the Ram Mandir's donations is routed through the State Bank of India (SBI), which serves as the Trust's primary banking partner.

While online donations are credited directly into the designated bank accounts, cash offerings are processed separately. Reports indicate that SBI outsources the cash-counting process to designated personnel.

Eight Arrested, Six Linked to Trust

Last week, police arrested eight individuals, including six employees associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

According to investigators, some of the accused were directly involved in counting cash offerings and allegedly siphoned off money and valuables during the sorting process.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Cash Recovery and Digital Evidence Under Scanner

During searches conducted at the residences of the accused, investigators reportedly recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and uncovered what they described as significant security lapses.

The probe also revealed that several suspects allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by deleting WhatsApp chats and formatting their mobile phones shortly before their arrests.

Authorities further claimed that raids exposed a sudden improvement in the accused's lifestyles, including the purchase of expensive vehicles and farmhouses that appeared disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Temple Receives Crores in Monthly Donations

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust receives substantial donations from devotees throughout the year.

According to available figures:

Monthly offerings generally range between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

During festivals, holidays and major religious events such as the Mahakumbh, online donations reportedly rise sharply, reaching Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The Trust's latest annual report for FY 2024-25 showed total earnings of nearly Rs 327 crore, including Rs 153 crore in donations and Rs 173 crore in interest income.

Bar Association Refuses to Represent Accused

The controversy has also prompted a reaction from the legal fraternity.

The Ayodhya Bar Association has announced that its members will not represent any of the accused in the alleged donation embezzlement case.

The incident has also sparked a wider political debate over oversight, transparency and financial management at one of the country's most prominent religious institutions.