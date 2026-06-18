Ram Mandir Donation Probe Deepens As ₹21 Crore Security, Prasad Expenditure Comes Under Scanner | Official site

Ayodhya: Even as the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir gathers pace, fresh questions have emerged over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's expenditure, with financial records showing nearly Rs 10 crore spent on security and around Rs 11 crore on bhog and prasad over an 11-month period.

According to the Trust's income and expenditure statement presented at its March 21 meeting, around Rs 10 crore was spent on security arrangements between April 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. The expenditure translates to nearly Rs 1 crore every month.

The spending has triggered questions because the Ram Mandir complex is already protected by multiple layers of security provided by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. The temple is guarded round the clock by police personnel, central security agencies, advanced CCTV surveillance and other security infrastructure.

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The key questions now are what additional security services the Trust paid for, who received the contracts, how they were awarded and who approved the expenditure. Investigators are expected to examine whether the spending followed due process and whether adequate documentation exists to justify the payments.

The issue has become more significant after allegations surfaced that money was stolen from donation boxes despite the extensive security arrangements. The alleged theft has raised questions over how such lapses could occur if nearly Rs 1 crore was being spent every month on security.

The financial records show that the Trust received around Rs 83 crore in donations during the 11-month period. Of this, Rs 55 crore came through donation boxes, Rs 18 crore through donation counters, Rs 8 crore via online contributions, Rs 78 lakh from foreign devotees and the remaining amount from other sources. The Trust also earned around Rs 138 crore as interest from its bank deposits and investments during the same period.

The expenditure records have also drawn attention to the Rs 11 crore spent on bhog and prasad during the period, averaging around Rs 1 crore every month. Questions are being raised over how the money was spent, the procurement process, the contractors involved and the monitoring mechanism for such expenditure.

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According to the financial statement, the Trust spent Rs 152 crore on construction works, Rs 87 crore on the boundary wall and parikrama path, Rs 8 crore on the food warehouse, Rs 7.67 crore on staff salaries and Rs 3.68 crore on electricity. It also spent Rs 26.69 crore to purchase two land parcels for a pilgrim facilitation centre, hospital and other public facilities.

Sources familiar with the Trust's functioning claim that only a handful of members are involved in key financial decisions, while several others have little role in the approval process. They allege that major decisions have become concentrated among a few office-bearers, raising concerns over transparency and collective oversight. Questions have also been raised over the role of Trust functionary Gopal Rao, although no official findings have been made against him.

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged donation irregularities is now expected to examine whether the inquiry will be expanded beyond the missing donations to include the Trust's security expenditure, bhog and prasad expenses and the process through which financial approvals were granted.

With the Ram Mandir receiving donations from millions of devotees, the investigation is likely to focus on whether public contributions were spent with transparency, accountability and proper financial oversight.