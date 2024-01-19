FPJ Exclusive: Al-Qaeda's 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook' Shared Over Third-Party Apps Raises Concerns Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration | FPJ

On the eve of 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, security agencies have shared information with state agencies about the terrorist activities pocketbook of al-Qaeda. According to sources, the terror handbook is identified as the 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook,' which is shared by suspected ISIS handlers on a third-party social media app to influence misguided youths of India for potential lone-wolf attacks.

The agency has recently obtained intelligence input of potential lone-wolf attack threats. With a gathering of more than lakhs of people anticipated in Ayodhya on January 22nd, these inputs have added more responsibilities on the shoulders of agencies to be extra vigilant, keeping in view the gravity of the situation.

FPJ gains exclusive access to classified intelligence

FPJ exclusively have access to the classified intelligence from a central organisation revealing that during a thorough analysis of terror threats, the Agency pinpointed Abu Mohammad as the suspected ISIS handler. Shockingly, he disseminated a cryptic Urdu article, titled 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook,' on a deceptive Instagram channel. The article intricately detailed sinister methods, including torching parked vehicles, orchestrating road accidents, igniting forest fires, demolishing buildings, and crafting lethal explosives with IEDs and remote control detonations, all aimed at executing jihad and eliminating 'kuffars'.

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

The Agency also identified a suspicious figure associated with the 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook' named Adyan Sandhu. Startlingly, Sandhu is implicated in guiding Indian youth to tamper with railway tracks, particularly those carrying freight such as oil and coal. This revelation adds a concerning dimension to the potential threats posed by individuals influenced by the nefarious ideologies outlined in the pocketbook.

More about the 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook'

According to top official sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, the Al-Qaeda 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook' was first published in 2013. Multiple editions were subsequently released by Al-Qaeda through online propaganda, with the intent of facilitating lone-wolf terror operations in the United States and other Western countries. This pocketbook remains highly threatening, containing dangerous content that guides lone wolves.

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

In Western countries, possession or sharing of pages from the book, or paper cuttings of the pocketbook, is considered grounds for suspicion. Through this propaganda pocketbook, Al-Qaeda successfully instigated and inspired youth to carry out small-scale terrorist attacks within Western countries. The guidebook suggests using easily obtainable materials such as motor or cooking oil, sugar, and matches to trigger massive traffic accidents, devastating fires, and deadly explosions, thereby amplifying the impact of their acts.

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

According to a highly placed source, the act of disseminating this pocketbook on social media at this crucial moment is a conspicuous indicator of a substantial threat, particularly amid the fervor surrounding the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Risk not confined to Ayodhya alone

However, the risk is not confined to Ayodhya alone; Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and every state involved in the ceremony, including their respective pooja sthal, are potential targets. In the current scenario, many individuals are linking it to caste-based discrimination and interpreting it as a direct affront to their community.

In this context, the potential for an attempted minor lone-wolf attack at any worship place in India, orchestrated by a dissatisfied or disruptive individual, not only has the capacity to intensify communal tensions but also stands as a symbolic representation of communal violence, providing an ominous platform for the proliferation of terrorist activities.

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

Lone Mujahid Pocketbook, accompanied by vivid illustrations, intricate plans for lone-wolf attacks unfold. Lone Mujahid Pocketbook intricately details specialized techniques, particularly focusing on the utilization of chemical and mechanical explosions to systematically demolish buildings or any specific special structures.The guide provides insights based on the materials used in the construction of the target, emphasizing strategic approaches for maximizing damage to specific structures. It includes instructions on marking specific areas to ensure a substantial impact on the structure during the lone-wolf attack.

The guide goes further, detailing the conversion of a simple table clock or even a single cigarette into a precise timer, the synthesis of potent Acetone peroxide, and the ingenious transformation of a vehicle alarm into a remote control detonation device. Astonishingly, it reveals how the seemingly mundane powder from a single matchstick can be fashioned into a potent explosive. The book introduces a range of menacing tactics, including the infiltration of security measures and diversionary tactics involving secondary blasts. All these elements coalesce, presenting a guide within the book for orchestrating a lone-wolf terror attack with maximum impact.

A page from the pocket book | FPJ

The Lone Mujahid Pocketbook also imparts guidance on maintaining a façade of an ordinary life while remaining steadfastly committed to the mission. It advises individuals not to disclose their lone-wolf identity, even to family members, emphasizing the importance of operating covertly. Furthermore, it encourages these individuals to play a role in motivating others to embark on a similar path of radicalization and lone-wolf activities.