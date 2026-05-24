FPJ Exclusive: Air India Flight 171 Captain's Autopsy Under Scrutiny As Doctors Cite Multiple Inconsistencies | File Pic

Chennai: In the Air India Flight 171 crash case, doctors say Capt Sumeet Sabharwal's autopsy report raises fresh questions, adding another layer of inconsistencies. Doctors who were able to go through the autopsy reports point out that the autopsy and death certificate give cause of death as "due to burn injury," even though the autopsy's own observations show multiple fractures and severe bleeding that are ante-mortem in nature.

Ante-mortem injuries are those that occur when the person is still alive. Another inconsistency in the report is it saying 100% surface burns when their own autopsy indicates otherwise. Dr Sampath Kumar, Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, says, “The post-mortem describes multiple severe injuries that appear consistent with high-energy impact trauma. These include open fractures in both upper and lower limbs, pelvic fractures, extensive liver lacerations, and a penetrating abdominal wound measuring 43 cm deep enough to expose loops of the small intestine.”

Importantly, Dr Sampath Kumar says “the injuries were ante-mortem” i.e. sustained before death, while the heart was still pumping blood. “The postmortem notes signs of “dark red extravasation of blood,” “haemorrhage,” and “clotted blood” around these injuries,” says the doctor, adding these are classic indicators that the heart was still pumping when the trauma occurred.

Dr Angeline Selvaraj, a surgeon and a specialist in burn care management in Kilpauk Medical Hospital says, “symptoms of someone dying in a fire would be soot inside airways, lungs.” And signs of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide present in the blood. None of these are mentioned in the autopsy.” The autopsy reports the body as wearing a white shirt with a metallic badge of Air India and a metallic pin, with a brand tag, "Only Vimal;" Shoulder badge having four yellow stripes. One "Pierre Cardin" ball pen in the left pocket. A sleeveless vest with brand tag "Vikings." “Black pant in a wearing condition.”

One black shoe with "Clarks Active Air" written on its sole. The report also mentions body hair of 4-5 cm length. Dr Angeline points out, “In fire, the hair is the first thing in the body to catch fire. So the presence of hair in the report could indicate uneven burn pattern.” The “red inflamed burns” on the chest could point to inflammation of the skin due to the intense heat generated; when the plane crashed and a massive fireball erupted with the 54,200 kgs fuel on board. Not a fully charred body, say experts. “It’s possible the fire from the wings spread to the cockpit. But the fire or the burning was not severe enough to affect clothing or body hair,” says Dr Sampath Kumar.

There is also the matter of timing and body condition. Captain Sabharwal’s body was received at 8 PM on June 12, 2025 — many hours after the crash — yet the report notes the “dead body is hot on palpation.” While prolonged heat retention is possible in mass-fatality fires, the wording suggests unusually persistent thermal exposure. “Dead body is hot on palpation? At 8 PM when the crash happened at 1:39 PM and they put out flames? Are they writing about a human being or a radioactive source?” asks another doctor who did not wish to be identified. The temperatures on the day of the crash was reported at 38 degrees centigrade but by evening it had dropped ten degrees.

Post mortem is usually done in air conditioned environment and on an unusually busy day there could have been typically more than one body in queue in the air conditioned room awaiting forensic attention. The report also contains a bureaucratic inconsistency. The initial post-mortem repeatedly refers to the body as “unknown male,” even though identifying clothing, Air India insignia and pilot-related belongings were present.

Earlier this week, the Free Press Journal reported on how two witnesses, including lab technician Romin Vahora, saw Capt Sumeet being brought in with what they called a “handle” and “steering wheel" at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. If Capt Sumeet died on impact, Dr Sampath Kumar, “hands frozen on controls” makes sense. “The muscles will stiffen. This is an unnatural, violent death." Adding credence to what the eye witnesses said, there is a Wall Street Journal report, dated Nov 27, 2025, that says they had data that showed "the captain, has his hands on the yoke in the final moments of the accident."