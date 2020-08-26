FPJ Debate: Should PM Modi listen to students' Mann Ki Baat and postpone NEET-JEE?

Dr Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, professor of Sydenham College, Churchgate said, "There is an apprehension among students even though some of them are ready to appear for JEE and NEET exams. Students have this question- What will happen if their health is affected? Who will be responsible? The government should cover the medical insurance of students, initiate safety measures and take full responsibility if they wish to conduct exams. The central government and agencies conducting exams should be in touch with students constantly, inform them about safety measures and provide regular updates."

Yashanda Mohite, an educationist and administrator, said, "Considering the current COVID-19 situation, NEET and JEE exams should be postponed for now. The government should postpone it to a later time when the situation is under control after consulting the disaster management and frontline medical authorities of respective states. These exams are of prime importance as they serve as a gateway to technical and medical fields so they should be conducted at a later date because students have been preparing for these competitive tests since a long time."

Al-Nasser Zakaria, professor and activist, said, "The Covid-19 outbreak is a global pandemic which has affected students worldwide. Considering the larger interest of the student fraternity, it is advisable to postpone NEET amd JEE exams. The health and life of a student is more precious than an exam and that should be given precedence. Students can give exams anytime if their health is safe. Had it not been for the pandemic nobody would have demanded postponement of exams. The approach of the central government to conduct exams despite the cry of students stating otherwise is not pragmatic at all."