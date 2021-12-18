FPJ Archives: Here's how we reported Goa Liberation Day

Around 250 miles away from Mumbai, Goa is one of India’s smallest states and was previously under Portuguese possession for about 450 years. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces to liberate Goa from the Portuguese rule.

During the historic moment, Indian troops reclaimed the Goan territory with little resistance, and General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender. 451 years of Portuguese rule in the region officially came to an end and the territory was taken back by India on December 19, 1961.

The front page of our publication dated December 19, 1961 covered the Goa Liberation making it to the top headline. The headline read, "Our Troops Ring Panjim," while the copy focused on the great announcement that Portuguese surrendered the territory back to us without offering any resistance. Several articles were made to our print pages on the topic briefing the details to our readers.

Take a look at the coverage, here:

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 02:24 PM IST