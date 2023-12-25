Four Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station; No Casualties Reported

Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed | ANI

Ajmer: Four coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed while being taken to the yard for maintenance at Ajmer Junction, officials said on Monday.

According to, Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran, no casualties were reported in the derailment incident.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed this morning at around 7.50 at the Madar Railway Yard due to rollover while releasing the safety brakes. Railway officials and DRM are at the spot, and the operations to put the four coaches back on the… pic.twitter.com/oOtE19tsmP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 25, 2023

Shashi Kiran further said that train movement is not disrupted and trains are passing through the second line. While efforts are underway to bring coaches back on track, they added.

Media reports said that the officials received information that a rake of train 12988 derailed while on its way to Madar Yard for maintenance.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran said the process of rerailment has begun and since the rake was empty, there was no injury or loss of life.

Earlier this month, goods train derailed in Kasara

Earlier this month, seven loaded wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, over 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network on Sunday, an official said, quoted PTI.

The derailment left the mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected, the official added.



Similar incident reported in January

Earlier, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) derailed between Rajkiawas - Bomadra section in Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR) in January this year.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Express train.

The incident occurred between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur when the incident occurred.

(With Inputs from ANI)