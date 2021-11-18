Former SP MLA Subhash Pasi heckled by locals from his constituency

Ghazipur: Former Samajwadi Party MLA, Subhash Pasi, who recently quit his party to join the BJP, was heckled by the local people when he reached his constituency on Wednesday night.

According to reports, as soon as Pasi reached his constituency, people started shouting slogans against him and banged on his car.

The protesters alleged that as a legislator, Pasi had not done any developmental work in the constituency and had moved over to greener pastures for personal gains.

Supporters of the legislators were seen arguing with the local people and the matter was resolved only after the intervention of the security personnel.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST