e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Former SP MLA Subhash Pasi heckled by locals from his constituency

Ex- Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi on Tuesday quit his party and stepped into the Bharatiya Janata Party. The people from his constituency alleged him of having done no welfare for the locals, and hit his car shouting slogans against him.
IANS
Twitter: Subhash Pasi

Twitter: Subhash Pasi

Advertisement

Ghazipur: Former Samajwadi Party MLA, Subhash Pasi, who recently quit his party to join the BJP, was heckled by the local people when he reached his constituency on Wednesday night.

According to reports, as soon as Pasi reached his constituency, people started shouting slogans against him and banged on his car.

The protesters alleged that as a legislator, Pasi had not done any developmental work in the constituency and had moved over to greener pastures for personal gains.

Supporters of the legislators were seen arguing with the local people and the matter was resolved only after the intervention of the security personnel.

ALSO READ

Congress alleges China built villages near Doklam, grabbed 100 sq km land Congress alleges China built villages near Doklam, grabbed 100 sq km land

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST
Advertisement