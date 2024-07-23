TV Journalist Pradeep Bhandari Appointed As BJP National Spokesperson

X

TV journalist and head of the psephology firm 'Jan Ki Baat', Pradeep Bhandari, has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by JP Nadda.

BJP chief @JPNadda Nadda appoints Pradeep Bhandari as a national spokesperson of the party.@pradip103 #PradeepBhandari pic.twitter.com/rOtOL3H9v1 — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) July 23, 2024

Previously, Bhandari worked with many reputed news organisations such as Republic TV, India News, and Zee News before launching his own firm. Currently, he works as a psephologist and presents his surveys to different channels during Assembly and general elections.

In a statement, the BJP said its national president, J P Nadda, has appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson with immediate effect.

The BJP's website lists a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni.