 TV Journalist Pradeep Bhandari Appointed As BJP National Spokesperson
TV Journalist Pradeep Bhandari Appointed As BJP National Spokesperson

TV journalist and head of the psephology firm 'Jan Ki Baat', Pradeep Bhandari, has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by JP Nadda.

Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Previously, Bhandari worked with many reputed news organisations such as Republic TV, India News, and Zee News before launching his own firm. Currently, he works as a psephologist and presents his surveys to different channels during Assembly and general elections.

In a statement, the BJP said its national president, J P Nadda, has appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson with immediate effect.

The BJP's website lists a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

