 Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Declared 'Absconder' In 2 Cases
Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Declared 'Absconder' In 2 Cases

Jaya Prada was considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court | X

Former BJP MP and film actress Jaya Prada has surrendered In Rampur Court days after she was considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct.

The decision came after Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her. The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance on February 27th even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times, regarding which Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jayaprada was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station.

More details awaited.

