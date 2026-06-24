Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hints At Remaining Active But Rules Out Seeking A Specific Post | File pic

There has been long-standing speculation regarding the role of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan politics. Will Gehlot remain actively involved in Rajasthan or will take up a major responsibility at the national level within the Congress organization? Responding to this question in recent media chat Gehlot clarified that regardless of where he is based, his priority will always be serving the people of Rajasthan, however he added he is not going to seek any specific post for him.

“I will not demand any post for myself. Whatever decision the High Command takes will be acceptable to me. I have said this before and I reiterate it —'I am never far from you.' Whether I go to Delhi or London, or stay in Jaipur, Jodhpur, or Jalore, I can never be distant from the people of Rajasthan,” said Gehlot.

The statement is being considered important in the light of his long standing political rivalry with his former deputy Sachin Pilot and speculations of Pilot's elevation as state chief of the party during the expected reshuffle in the Congress organization.

Paying gratitude to the Gandhi family for the opportunities given to him, Gehlot said that

the Congress party and the Gandhi family have given him respect and opportunities in his political career that he had never expected. Consequently, he feels it is his duty not to covet any post but to respect the decision of the party leadership.

“Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not only placed their trust in me and made me Chief Minister three times, but also gave me the opportunity to serve for a full five years each time. This is a rare in Indian political history, where Chief Ministers frequently change. I have received everything from this party and the people “ said Gehlot.

Terming himself the most satisfied politician, Gehlot said that now it is his duty not to demand any position for himself." Whatever responsibility the party gives me, whether it's Jodhpur, Jalore, all of Rajasthan, or an organizational position in Delhi, I will gladly accept it, but I won't make any demands. Whatever the high command decides, I accept it. I am the most satisfied politician in the country," said Gehlot.

Three-time Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot had recently made serious attacks on Sachin Pilot for his rebel act during Congress regime in Rajasthan and suggested that he should “admit” his mistakes and “accept the truth.”

Political analysts believes that recent statements made by Gehlot sends a clear message that he has no intention of stepping away from active politics. Whether his role remains confined to Rajasthan or expands to the national level, he will remain active regarding Congress organizational matters and issues of public concern.