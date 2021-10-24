Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns attack on religious minorities by Taliban in Afghanistan, urges govt to help

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the attack on religious minorities by Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. He also urged the Indian government to evacuate those who wish to leave Afghanistan and ensure their rehabilitation.

In a tweet, Capt Amarinder Singh wrote, "Strongly condemn the persecution of religious minorities by Taliban ruled Afghan government. Urge GOI to immediately evacuate all those who wish to leave & ensure their rehabilitation.”

The former CM's response comes days after recent incidents of violent attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan.

On October 15, a special unit of Taliban fighters “forcibly entered” Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul.

The Taliban allegedly intimidated and abused the worshippers inside the sanctum. This is the second incident of its kind since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August this year.

The community members also alleged that the gurdwara's private security guards initially barred them from entering, but they were also threatened with dire consequences and manhandled.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum, said, "They have also simultaneously raided the erstwhile residence and office of MP Narinder Singh Khalsa located adjacent to the gurdwara. The community has expressed serious concerns and fears for their lives. Around 20 members of the community are present inside the gurdwara."

Meanwhile, Taliban on Saturday warned the new political outfit called the "High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" consisting of former government officials along with mujahideen leaders and said making resistance front and picking up arms will not gain good results. The formation of a new political movement, "High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" was announced recently that attracted severe reaction from the Islamic Emirate, reported the local media on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:40 PM IST