Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's wife expresses gratitude to doctors, well-wishers after his discharge

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday is still recovering from Dengue. His wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday said that Mr Singh has come home and is recovering from Dengue.

"We'd like to convey our spl thanks to all doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support & hardwork for his speedy recovery," Gursharan Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm on Sunday from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then.

Dr Manmohan Singh has come home & is recovering from Dengue. We'd like to convey our spl thanks to all doctors, nurses&support staff of AIIMS &numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support & hardwork for his speedy recovery: Gursharan Kaur, wife of ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/WWOA067MQj — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

ALSO READ Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after treatment

Advertisement

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

A row erupted after Mandaviya’s visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister. Manmohan Singh’s daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:27 PM IST