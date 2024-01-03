Divya Pahuja, Ex-Model & GF Of Slain Gangster Sandeep Gadoli, Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel: CCTV Shows Suspects Dragging & Dumping Her Body In BMW Car

Model Divya Pahuja was killed and a CCTV footage has surfaced allegedly showing her body dragged away | X

In a sensational case, former model Divya Pahuja was found dead in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday (January 2). CCTV footage from the hotel where the model was allegedly killed showed the suspects dragging the ex-model's body before dumping it in a BMW car.

The accused then fled from the spot. Three people have been arrested in the case so far and further probe is underway, said police.

“We have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Pahuja. Further probe is underway,” said Bhupender Singh Sangwan, DCP, West.

Who was Divya Pahuja?

Divya was the girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was killed in a controversial encounter in 2016 in Mumbai. Divya was also the prime accused in the case along with her mother and five policemen but she was granted bail later.

Divya's parents claimed that Gadoli's aides were involved in the crime.

Former model Divya Pahuja found dead in Gurugram hotel, allegedly killed by the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh



CCTV captures disturbing scenes as suspects drag her body & dump it in BMW car before fleeing. Investigation ongoing



Interestingly, Divya was girlfriend of slain gangster… pic.twitter.com/UVQIcGEP8y — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 3, 2024

Another CCTV clip of the incident showed that the body was dragged out of the hotel at 10.44 pm on Tuesday, January 2.

Pahuja was an accused in boyfriend and don Sandeep Gadoli's murder

Pahuja led a controversial life and was arrested after the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Mumbai Police had arrested the model, her mother and five policeman for the alleged killing of the gangster.

Gadoli was lured into a "honey trap" with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja, He was then killed in a fake encounter, said Mumbai Police.

The plot to kill Gadoli

Mumbai Police at the time had said that Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar who ran a rival gang had allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to kill Gadoli and get him out of the way.

Gujjar was in jail at the time of the encounter. However, he allegedly hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj. They then roped in Pahuja as honey trap, police had claimed.