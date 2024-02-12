Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress; Likely To Join BJP Today

Ashok Chavan | File Image

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Legislative Assembly Speaker on Monday. This results in third major blow to the grand old party within just two months. On the other hand, some reports claim that Chavan will join the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today itself.

Ashok Chavan's resignation |

The reasons behind his resignation are not yet clear and there is no official announcement made by the Congress leader about his willingness to join the BJP. Two other MLAs from Marathwada may also leave Congress with Chavan, according to local news reports.

आज सोमवार, दि. १२ फेब्रुवारी २०२४ रोजी मी ८५-भोकर विधानसभा मतदारसंघाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुलजी नार्वेकर यांच्याकडे दिला आहे.

Today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024, I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar… — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 12, 2024

Baba Siddique's Recent Exit From Congress

Chavan's exit comes just two days after Mumbai Congress leader and former minister Baba Siddique resigned from the grand old party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Siddique joined the NCP in presence of NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and other party leaders on Feb 10.

#WATCH | Baba Siddique joins NCP in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.



The former Maharashtra minister had resigned from Congress on February 8. pic.twitter.com/IzwQo8QnLi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Baba Siddique, who was a party loyalist through thick and thin for some 48 years, had announced his resignation on X (formerly Twitter) on February 8. "I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years… There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say, some things are better left unsaid," he said in a post while announcing his exit from the party.

I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express… — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024

Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena

Another major blow for the Congress party was when the exit senior leader and ex-MP Milind Deora ended his ties with the grand old party to join the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January. Milind, son of late Union minister Murli Deora, who was voted to power four times, while he won twice from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency exited from the party ending 55-year-long ties with Congress.