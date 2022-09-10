Former Gujarat DGP, an accused with Teesta, files bail plea in HC

Former Gujarat Director-General of Police RB Sreekumar | PTI

Former Gujarat Director-General of Police RB Sreekumar, who was arrested on June 25 along with human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking bail some 40 days after an Ahmedabad sessions court rejected his plea for the same.

Sreekumar, who had taken on the Gujarat government over the 2002 communal riots, faces the same charges of fabricating evidence to nail the BJP rule as Mumbai-based rights activist Teesta Setalvad.

Teesta Setalvad had moved the Supreme Court after her bail applications were rejected at the Sessions and at the Gujarat High Court level. She is now out on interim bail.

RB Sreekumar’s bail application has been scheduled for hearing before the court of Justice Ilesh Vora on September 12.

In a communal mob attack during the 2002 riots in Gujarat, Sreekumar and Teesta were arrested on June 25, within 24 hours of the Supreme Court dismissing the petition by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri.

Sreekumar is facing charges of alleged fabrication of evidence, and the Ahmedabad sessions court, while rejecting Sreekumar’s plea, had reasoned that releasing him on bail would "implicitly encourage the wrongdoers."